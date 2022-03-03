Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 586 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 482.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.7% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ PFG opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.