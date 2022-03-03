Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMN opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

