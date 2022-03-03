Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,099 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,346 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE:RIO opened at $83.54 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.