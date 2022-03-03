Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Copart were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $122.86 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

