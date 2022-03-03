Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,050 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LYV opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75.
In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
