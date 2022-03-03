Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 418,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 103,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

