Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,643. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

