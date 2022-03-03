Carbon Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $90,395.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.45 or 0.06697588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.79 or 1.00003886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,782,384 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.