CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,567,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,185 shares of company stock worth $9,381,307 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after buying an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,553,000. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $18,886,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,302.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

