Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from 883.00 to 835.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. Carlsberg A/S traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 524016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CABGY. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $923.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

