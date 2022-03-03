Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,755 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000.

GLDM opened at $38.34 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

