Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,353,000 after buying an additional 298,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,733,000 after purchasing an additional 294,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AES by 18.6% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

