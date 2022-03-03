Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,518,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $131,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

AKAM stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day moving average of $110.70. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,161 shares of company stock worth $1,018,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

