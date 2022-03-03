Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $79.98 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a market cap of $338.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

