Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 148.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 32.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,351 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

