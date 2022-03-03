Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

