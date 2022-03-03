Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 21,245 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,245 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

