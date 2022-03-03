Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

DAL stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

