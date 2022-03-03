Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. 117,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $846.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.27. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,520 shares of company stock worth $187,336 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,637 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

