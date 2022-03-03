Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 326 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.