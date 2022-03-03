Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 447 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,567,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,527.5% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 164.0% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EEMV opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98.

