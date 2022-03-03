Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

