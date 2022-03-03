Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,750 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 7.78% of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XDQQ opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

