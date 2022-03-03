Carrols Restaurant Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,041 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 24,390% compared to the average volume of 41 call options.

TAST stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 342,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 109,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

