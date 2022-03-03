Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 98400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Cartier Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.46 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of C$28.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

