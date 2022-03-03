Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) VP Sells $148,730.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $15.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.33. 4,762,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,810. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.74.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

