Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $148.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Catalent by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,204,000 after acquiring an additional 627,853 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Catalent by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 969,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $122.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.