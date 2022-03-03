Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 369.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $194.92. 276,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,561. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.85 and a 200-day moving average of $203.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

