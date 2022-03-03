CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCL.B. TD Securities reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.71.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$57.50 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$56.45 and a 52-week high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,108.42. Also, Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,856.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

