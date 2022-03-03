Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) SVP Acquires $255,132.00 in Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Celanese stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.40.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $45,597,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 249,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.
About Celanese (Get Rating)
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
