Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) SVP Acquires $255,132.00 in Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $45,597,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 249,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

