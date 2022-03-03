CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.62. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 6,001,009 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

