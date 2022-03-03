Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FinVolution Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

NYSE:FINV opened at $3.90 on Thursday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

FINV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

FinVolution Group Profile (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.