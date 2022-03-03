Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 17,986 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $9.17 on Thursday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETWO. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.