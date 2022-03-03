Centiva Capital LP Invests $109,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 98.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,816,000 after purchasing an additional 101,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 155,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

