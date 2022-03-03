Centiva Capital LP Takes $148,000 Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $772,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after acquiring an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 278,361 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIDE stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $490.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

