Centre Asset Management LLC Buys 15,340 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for about 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,485,000 after buying an additional 403,397 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.62. 483,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,047. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

