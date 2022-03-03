Centre Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,966. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

