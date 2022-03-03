Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

