Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $30.00. The company traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.54. Approximately 111,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,674,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CENX. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

