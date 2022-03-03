Century Casinos (CNTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CNTY opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $366.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Century Casinos by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

