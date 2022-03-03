Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Up 8.3% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.67. 8,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 510,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $2,319,215. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 803.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 310,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 377,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

