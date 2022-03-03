Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Certara updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.

NASDAQ CERT traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,703. Certara has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,522,911. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

