Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 5225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,943,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 578,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,522,911. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after buying an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after buying an additional 1,200,478 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after buying an additional 1,034,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after buying an additional 904,592 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after buying an additional 856,959 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

