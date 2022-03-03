Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 10,733 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA FAUG opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.