Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 900 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $160.91 and a one year high of $288.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

