Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $856,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $33,623,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $1,421,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $655.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $700.40 and its 200-day moving average is $770.37. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

