Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,971 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Best Buy by 112,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,294 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $155,157,000 after buying an additional 45,962 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Best Buy from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $100.84 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.85.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

