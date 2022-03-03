Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 458 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Kellogg by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

