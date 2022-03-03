Cetera Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.3% in the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 214.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

