Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,832 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,114 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NCLH opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

